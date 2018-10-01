DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
District Overall
Frost 4 1
Mart 4 1
Hubbard 3 2
Dawson 2 2
Wortham 2 3
Meridian 0 5
Last week’s results: Dawson 51, Ranger 8; Frost 57, Bartlett 6; Cayuga 35, Hubbard 28; Mart 41, Refugio 8; Valley Mills 51, Meridian 13; Wortham 22, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

