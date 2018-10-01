DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
District Overall
Lorena 1 0 5 0
Madisonville 1 0 3 2
Salado 1 0 3 2
Fairfield 0 1 4 1
Connally 0 1 3 2
Mexia 0 1 2 3
Robinson 2 2
Last week’s results: Lorena 41, Fairfield 13; Madisonville 35, Mexia 28; Salado 40, Connally 35
Friday’s games: Madisonville at Fairfield; Lorena at Connally; Salado at Robinson

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Don't Miss...