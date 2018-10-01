DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
District Overall
San Saba 5 0
Valley Mills 3 2
Crawford 2 3
De Leon 2 3
Hico 1 3
Goldthwaite 1 4
Last week’s results: Early 46, Hico 21; Rogers 24, Crawford 21; Valley Mills 51, Meridian 13; Stamford 90, De Leon 62; San Saba 44, Ingram Moore 6; Hamilton 53, Goldthwaite 14
Friday’s games: Hico at Petrolia

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Don't Miss...