DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
District Overall
Holland 1 0 4 1
Thorndale 1 0 3 0
Milano 1 0 2 2
Rosebud-Lott 0 1 1 4
Thrall 0 1 1 4
Hearne 0 1 0 4
Marlin 0 4
Last week’s results: Thorndale 40, Rosebud-Lott 7; Holland 40, Hearne 32; Milano 14, Thrall 13
Friday’s games: Rosebud-Lott at Marlin; Thrall at Hearne; Holland at Thorndale

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Don't Miss...