DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
District Overall
Bruceville-Eddy 1 0 3 2
Italy 1 0 2 2
Bosqueville 1 0 2 3
Axtell 0 1 3 2
Itasca 0 1 2 3
Moody 0 1 1 4
Riesel 3 1
Last week’s results: Bosqueville 48, Itasca 12; Bruceville-Eddy 51, Axtell 48; Italy 44, Moody 12
Friday’s games: Bosqueville at Italy; Bruceville-Eddy at Itasca; Moody at Riesel

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Don't Miss...