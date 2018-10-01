DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
District Overall
Groesbeck 1 0 5 0
West 1 0 3 2
Whitney 1 0 3 2
Grandview 0 1 3 2
McGregor 0 1 3 2
Maypearl 0 1 0 4
Teague 1 3
Last week’s results: Groesbeck 60, Maypearl 14; Whitney 27, McGregor 7; Teague 28, Hempstead 25; West 42, Grandview 41 (OT)
Friday’s games: Groesbeck at West; McGregor at Maypearl; Grandview at Teague

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

