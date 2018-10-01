DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
District Overall
Cameron Yoe 1 0 3 1
Jarrell 1 0 3 2
Academy 1 0 2 3
Troy 0 1 3 2
Lago Vista 0 1 1 4
Manor New Tech 0 1 1 4
Rockdale 3 1
Last week’s results: Cameron Yoe 39, Troy 26; Jarrell 31, Lago Vista 15; Academy 54, Manor New Tech 0
Friday’s games: Katy St. John XXIII at Cameron Yoe; Troy at Jarrell; Lago Vista at Academy; Manor New Tech at Rockdale

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Don't Miss...