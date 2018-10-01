|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Cameron Yoe
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Jarrell
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Academy
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Troy
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Lago Vista
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Manor New Tech
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Rockdale
|3
|1
|Last week’s results: Cameron Yoe 39, Troy 26; Jarrell 31, Lago Vista 15; Academy 54, Manor New Tech 0
|Friday’s games: Katy St. John XXIII at Cameron Yoe; Troy at Jarrell; Lago Vista at Academy; Manor New Tech at Rockdale
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
