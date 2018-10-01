DISTRICT 15-1A-I
District Overall
Evant 4 1
Zephyr 4 1
Jonesboro 3 2
Lometa 1 4
Last week’s results: Richland Springs 71, Evant 22; Jonesboro 63, Temple Holy Trinity 34; Zephyr 55, May 54; Gorman 66, Lometa 20
Friday’s games: Evant at Three Way; Jonesboro at Aquilla; Gordon at Zephyr; Lometa at Brookesmith

