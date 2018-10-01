DISTRICT 11-1A-I
District Overall
Coolidge 4 0
Avalon 3 1
Milford 3 1
Penelope 3 2
Last week’s results: Coolidge 56, McDade 0; Blum 54, Penelope 8; Avalon 58, Mount Calm 0; Strawn 54, Milford 46
Friday’s games: Coolidge at Calvert; Covington at Penelope; Avalon at Trinidad; FW THESA Home School at Milford

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Don't Miss...