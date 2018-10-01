DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
District Overall
Brownwood 3 2
China Spring 3 2
La Vega 3 2
Stephenville 3 2
Gatesville 2 3
Last week’s results: La Vega 45, Midlothian Heritage 18; China Spring 37, Argyle Liberty Christian 16; Brownwood 53, Abilene Wylie 21; Stephenville 48, Georgetown 8; Gatesville 33, Lampasas 27
Friday’s games: China Spring at Houston St. Thomas Catholic (6:30 p.m.); Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at La Vega (7 p.m.); Glen Rose at Gatesville

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

