DISTRICT 10-1A-I
District Overall
Gholson 5 0
Blum 3 2
Covington 3 2
Abbott 2 2
Aquilla 2 3
Last week’s results: Live Oak 38, Abbott 20; Aquilla 48, Wylie Preparatory 43; Blum 54, Penelope 8; Walnut Springs 68, Covington 34; Gholson 53, Arlington Texas Leadership Charter 0
Thursday's game: Blum at Johnson County Home School
Friday’s games: Methodist Children's Home at Abbott; Jonesboro at Aquilla; Covington at Penelope; Kopperl at Gholson

