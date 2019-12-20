It’s normal for opponents to express mutual respect following a championship game like the one Carthage and La Vega played on Friday at AT&T Stadium.
Even so, the compliments from both sides seemed especially sincere between the Pirates and Bulldogs.
La Vega coach Don Hyde said earlier this week that he regularly talks with Carthage coach Scott Surratt and that the two are friends. Surratt expressed his admiration for Hyde’s defensive schemes.
But the most specific praise came from Carthage defensive lineman Quinton Owens.
“Both of their backs were good,” Owens said. “(Elisha Cummings) was strong. He could run and find holes. (Jar’Quae Walton) was a good blocker and he could run and find holes. Their o-line created space in there. We had to buckle down and everybody get to the football and make tackles.”
Hyde was similarly impressed by Carthage wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon, who took home the offensive player of the game award. Dixon, a senior and a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, caught seven passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s a great football player,” Hyde said. “Some of the things we were doing were trying to take him away. Even us trying to take him away, he still had a game like that.”
Hayes sidelined by foot injury
La Vega had to play without one of its key cogs on defense.
Senior linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes, who signed with Kansas State this week, suffered a foot injury in the Pirates’ state semifinal win over Springtown. He was using crutches on signing day.
That made a difficult task even tougher as La Vega tried to stop Carthage playmakers at running back and receiver.
“Even if DeMarrquese is in there, we’ve still got to try to help out and try to figure out a way to stop (Dixon),” Hyde said.
The Bulldogs produced 496 yards of total offense with almost perfect balance. Carthage quarterback Kai Horton passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns and the Bulldogs rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Bulldogs reach seventh heaven
Carthage claimed its seventh state title in school history by defeating La Vega on Friday.
All of the Bulldogs’ championships have come this century, starting in 2008. From there, Carthage went on to win in 2009, 2010, 20013, 2016, 2017 and on Friday. That moves the program into a tie for third all-time with Abilene, Plano and Brownwood.
Richland Springs took over the top spot when it won its ninth state championship on Wednesday. Aledo can join Richland Springs if the Bearcats can defeat Fort Bend Marshall in the 5A Division II championship game on Saturday.
Surratt has been the Bulldogs head coach for 13 years and guided them to all seven titles. He has now won seven state championships and lost only six playoff games in his time at Carthage.
He framed the accomplishments of the Bulldogs program during his postgame press conference.
“I do not have one friend from my home town that’s ever won one,” said Surratt, a native of Linden-Kildare. “That kind of puts it in perspective. To get even one is amazing. Just to keep rolling and get to seven is unbelievable.“
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.