State championship games: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
CLASS 6A DIV. I
Duncanville (15-0) vs. Galena Park North Shore (14-1), 3 p.m. Saturday North Shore North Shore Duncanville
CLASS 6A DIV. II
Denton Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), 7 p.m. Saturday Guyer Guyer Westlake
CLASS 5A DIV. I
Denton Ryan (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0), 7 p.m. Friday Ryan Ryan Ryan
CLASS 5A DIV. II
Aledo (14-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (14-1), 11 a.m. Saturday Marshall Aledo Aledo
CLASS 4A DIV. I
La Vega (14-1) vs. Carthage (15-0), 11 a.m. Friday La Vega Carthage La Vega
CLASS 4A DIV. II
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (14-1) vs. Wimberley (12-3), 3 p.m. Friday Pl. Grove Pl. Grove Pl. Grove
CLASS 3A DIV. I
Pottsboro (15-0) vs. Grandview (14-1), 3 p.m. Thursday Grandview Grandview Grandview
CLASS 3A DIV. II
Gunter (14-1) vs. Omaha Paul Pewitt (14-1), 7 p.m. Thursday Pewitt Pewitt Gunter
CLASS 2A DIV. I
Post (15-0) vs. Refugio (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday Refugio Refugio Refugio
CLASS 2A DIV. II
Mart (12-3) vs. Hamlin (12-2), 11 a.m. Thursday Mart Mart Mart
CLASS 1A DIV. I
Blum (12-2) vs. McLean (13-1), 11 a.m. Wednesday McLean McLean Blum
CLASS 1A DIV. II
Motley County (11-3) vs. Richland Springs (13-0), 2 p.m. Wednesday R. Springs R. Springs R. Springs
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 13-2 13-2 10-5
Season to date 429-126 429-126 388-167
Load comments