State championship games: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CLASS 6A DIV. I
|Duncanville (15-0) vs. Galena Park North Shore (14-1), 3 p.m. Saturday
|North Shore
|North Shore
|Duncanville
|CLASS 6A DIV. II
|Denton Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
|Guyer
|Guyer
|Westlake
|CLASS 5A DIV. I
|Denton Ryan (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Ryan
|Ryan
|Ryan
|CLASS 5A DIV. II
|Aledo (14-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (14-1), 11 a.m. Saturday
|Marshall
|Aledo
|Aledo
|CLASS 4A DIV. I
|La Vega (14-1) vs. Carthage (15-0), 11 a.m. Friday
|La Vega
|Carthage
|La Vega
|CLASS 4A DIV. II
|Texarkana Pleasant Grove (14-1) vs. Wimberley (12-3), 3 p.m. Friday
|Pl. Grove
|Pl. Grove
|Pl. Grove
|CLASS 3A DIV. I
|Pottsboro (15-0) vs. Grandview (14-1), 3 p.m. Thursday
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|CLASS 3A DIV. II
|Gunter (14-1) vs. Omaha Paul Pewitt (14-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
|Pewitt
|Pewitt
|Gunter
|CLASS 2A DIV. I
|Post (15-0) vs. Refugio (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday
|Refugio
|Refugio
|Refugio
|CLASS 2A DIV. II
|Mart (12-3) vs. Hamlin (12-2), 11 a.m. Thursday
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|CLASS 1A DIV. I
|Blum (12-2) vs. McLean (13-1), 11 a.m. Wednesday
|McLean
|McLean
|Blum
|CLASS 1A DIV. II
|Motley County (11-3) vs. Richland Springs (13-0), 2 p.m. Wednesday
|R. Springs
|R. Springs
|R. Springs
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|13-2
|13-2
|10-5
|Season to date
|429-126
|429-126
|388-167
