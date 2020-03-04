Another crown captured

The Crawford volleyball team celebrates after beating Leon for the Class 2A state title, the program’s second championship in the past three years.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

It’s been a monumental week of celebration for the volleyball state champion Crawford Lady Pirates.

Last Thursday, a stone monument honoring Crawford’s 49-4 Class 2A state title season arrived at the high school. It was placed alongside similar Texas-shaped monuments honoring past Crawford state title teams.

Then this week Crawford’s state championship rings were delivered, and the school held a ceremony presenting the rings to each team member. Crawford’s 2019 volleyball state title was its second in the past three seasons, and Crawford’s second state championship as a school of the 2019 calendar year, joining the 2019 softball team.

