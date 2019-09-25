Going from six-man football to a college program is a steep climb, akin to trying to free solo up the face of K2.
Yet a trio of Central Texas products have made that amazing trek.
The rosters of Texas’s myriad four-year and two-year college football programs include three Centex players who cut their teeth in the six-man game.
Trevor Sellers is a freshman tight end at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. Before that, Sellers starred for the Jonesboro Eagles. Nick Norrell is a freshman defensive end at Division III Howard Payne in Brownwood. Norrell came to the Yellow Jackets from Oglesby, where he was a district MVP for the Tigers.
And then there’s last year’s Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year Braeden Arp of Parkview Christian. After setting all kind of pass-catching records for the Pacers, Arp signed as a preferred walk-on with Abilene Christian University.
