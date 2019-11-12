With her team desperate to find its rhythm, West coach Sandy Dickerson turned to the lyrics of T-Swizzle – aka Taylor Swift – for inspiration.
“We just had to shake it off,” Dickerson said. “Like the song, ‘Shake it off, shake it off.’”
Third-ranked West did exactly that, shaking off a disastrous first set, and as a result the Lady Trojans were able to write their name on the blank space previously reserved for the regional semifinal qualifier. West rallied past Troy, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13, in the Class 3A Region III volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday night before a large, rollicking crowd at University High School.
The Lady Trojans (42-4) looked pretty rattled after Troy dominated the opening set. But they said that they knew it was best-of-five for a reason, and they quickly put that stumble behind them.
“Honestly, we’re such a team,” senior libero Claire Simmons said. “We just come together and we know we’re going to do it the next set. We don’t get down whatsoever.”
The matchup provided a revival of last year’s hard-fought four-set playoff scuffle. That one was won by Troy (35-8), and the Trojanettes proceeded to win two more matches to reach the school’s first state tournament.
So, West knew what it was in for in this one. And Rachel Melancon’s Trojanette team set an emphatic tone behind a pair of tenth-grade thumpers – Graycee Mosley and Kamryn DeLeon. They pounded an onslaught of kills that West was slow to react to, bouncing out to a 20-9 lead in the first set.
Troy also caught West lagging with several sneaky dumps. Troy senior setter Amber Jackson pulled the string perfectly, helping fuel her team’s 25-12 opening set win.
But West hadn’t won 41 matches entering the night on accident. The Lady Trojans tightened up their defense and started extending rallies, and it worked to their benefit.
“It was under the bridge (after the first set), let’s start all over fresh, start all over again,” Dickerson said. “Whatever it is, it is, and they finally relaxed and started playing. We started hitting, and our defense started to pick them up. We got a few blocks, which contributed to (the comeback) and definitely helped us.”
Simmons’ presence at West’s last line of defense made a difference, too. The senior libero measures only 4-foot-11 on the team’s roster on MaxPreps – her online recruiting profile gives her an extra inch at 5-0. But she looked like she was eight feet tall as the match progressed, laying out for point-saving digs that seemingly looked out of reach.
“I think she’s awesome,” Dickerson said. “But there’s a lot of good liberos out there, there are a lot. But she does an exceptional job, and I thought the other two defensive players did a perfect job of picking up strong angles and getting it back to where we could get a good, clean set and a hit off of it. I think all three defensive players were really our key tonight.”
Simmons said she’s willing to dive into a wall if it means helping her team.
“I lay myself out on the line for my whole team, because I know we all want it. I do it for my team, not even for myself,” she said.
West survived a grueling second set with a 25-22 win, evening things up, and that proved to alter the momentum. Suddenly, the Lady Trojans appeared to be the looser team, dancing along to the music in timeouts and reacting quicker to the attacks of Troy’s top hitters Mosley, DeLeon and Savannah Sebek.
In the third set, the score remained tight throughout, as neither team led by more than two within the first 38 points. It was tied at 18-18 late after a Mosley kill, but West surged to a 7-3 closing run, as the Trojanettes were whistled for a pair of lift calls and also suffered a bout of miscommunication on a would-be pass attempt.
West sensed that the exit door had opened, and it didn’t want to wait until a fifth set to slip through it. So in the fourth set, the Lady Trojans cranked up their blocking to a higher level, as Kylee Jones, Halley Maler, Hallie King and Emma Sulak all came up with solo or team blocks to thwart Troy’s kill attempts.
“That (blocking) was really the key in that fourth game,” Dickerson said.
On match point, King finally slathered the icing on West’s 29th straight win when she slapped a cross-court winner.
The triumph sends West to the Region III-3A tournament in Longview, where it’ll face No. 8 Nacogdoches Central Heights in an 8 p.m. regional semifinal match on Friday. If West wins that one, it’ll play either Lexington or East Bernard in the regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We haven’t been since my freshman year, so it’s a big deal,” Simmons said. “And we love Dickerson so much, and we want to do it for her. … Same mentality. You have to go for it, you can’t give up, lay yourself out on the line and just come together as a team.”
Midlothian Heritage 3, Lorena 0
HILLSBORO – The Jaguars denied Lorena in the Region III-4A quarterfinals, 25-18, 25-22, 25-11. It marked the second straight year that Lorena had fallen to Midlothian Heritage in the third round of the playoffs.
The Lady Leopards conclude a fine season at 31-12.
Carthage 3, China Spring 0
Carthage prevented China Spring from reaching the regional tournament for a second straight year, sweeping the Lady Cougars in the Region III-4A quarterfinals.
China Spring ends the season at 28-15.
Bremond 3, Wortham 0
Bremond punched its ticket to the Region II-2A tournament with a sweep of Wortham, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18.
The Lady Tigers (26-9) move on to face Lindsay in the regional semifinals on Friday in Weatherford. The winner of that match will face the Crawford-Collinsville winner in Saturday’s regional final, with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
