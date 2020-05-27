An upstart 7-on-7 football event has drawn the ire from coaches around the state and area, including many who have said they’ll boycott the endeavor.
Earlier this year the Texas State 7-on-7 Organization canceled all of its state qualifying tournaments (SQTs) as well as the 2020 state tournament in response to COVID-19. Though not affiliated with either the UIL or the Texas High School Football Coaches Association, the organization has operated with their blessing. Several coaches from around the state serve on the organization’s board.
So when another group recently announced plans for the “Battle for Texas” Texas High School State Championship, coaches were confused. The event is planned for June 30-July 3 in College Station, the same time frame and city in which the Texas State 7-on-7 Organization would normally hold its event.
“To begin with, confusion,” said La Vega’s Don Hyde, when asked for his reaction. “I saw it out there and I know Brandon Houston, who runs that (Texas State 7-on-7) down there, and he hadn’t sent out any correspondence with any of us about his intention to have 7-on-7. Matter of fact, the last correspondence I had with him was that 7-on-7 was going to be canceled for the year.
“I think those people who organized that thing went through a little bit of deception. They tried to create a logo similar to what we use through Texas 7-on-7, with the high school coaches running it. Once I figured out that it wasn’t what we were normally doing and the people who normally run it weren’t running it, we made the decision really quick that we weren’t going to be a part of it.”
Like a lot of coaches, Connally’s Shane Anderson was caught off guard by the announcement of the new 7-on-7 tournament. One of his coordinators brought it to his attention. Once he researched it, he made the call that the Cadets wouldn’t be involved.
“Once I had an opportunity to put my eyes on it, it’s not a good deal, number one, for our association,” Anderson said. “Those guys that put the original 7-on-7 tournament together, those are all members of the Texas Coaches Association, they’re all high school coaches that formed this opportunity. Them coming in and trying to overstep what our association is about and trying to be that middleman, that’s what we’re trying to eliminate.”
The Battle for Texas 7-on-7 event is being put on by Truxposur LLC and Championship 7v7. According to its website, the company labels itself as a “premier 7-on-7 national circuit covering 8U-18U age divisions.” A representative from Truxposur sent the Tribune-Herald an email agreeing to an interview, but none had been granted as of press time.
To Centex high school coaches, this offshoot event has the whiff of opportunism all over it.
“I tell you, if there’s one thing that gets me fired up it’s this kind of stuff,” Midway coach Jeff Hulme said. “This has absolutely nothing to do with anything we have to do with as a profession. It’s things like this and people who do things like this that give coaches a bad name. Because they call themselves a coach, and they’re not. What they’re doing is that they’re preying on some people and families and parents that say, ‘Man, my kid’s got to go out and do this.’
“What’s going to happen is that someone is going to go out there and either get hurt or get sick or get other people infected, and then it’s going to come out in the papers that, ‘Coaches did this, coaches did that.’”
Under the existing 7-on-7 format, Texas high school coaches do not coach their respective teams. The rules prohibit them from doing so. However, they generally attend the games and sit in designated areas, and provide support to the Texas State 7-on-7 Organization as they can.
“Even though we’re not directly involved in the coaching aspect and on the sideline of 7-on-7, we’re still there visibly,” La Vega’s Hyde said. “We can help control some situations that might get out of hand if you’re not careful. Any time you try to branch out and do something on your own, my biggest fear is that it turns into a slow-pitch softball tournament. Before long, people are doing stuff they shouldn’t be doing and saying stuff they shouldn’t be saying. Before long, you’ve got a situation where it could escalate.”
Connally’s Anderson said that when he noticed that the entry fees for the Truxposur-organized event were nearly double what Texas State 7-on-7 charges, he said it was “not a good look.”
“That’s just somebody trying to make money,” Anderson said. “We don’t want these middlemen, we don’t want these handlers, we don’t want people coming in and taking us out of the game, and that’s essentially what that is. It’s not something we’re going to support. I explained to my kids that that’s not a good deal for us, and we’re not going to do it.”
Other Central Texas coaches are viewing the Battle for Texas the same way. They don’t want anything to do with it.
“Everybody I know is running away from this,” Midway’s Hulme said. “Nobody is saying this is a good thing. We’re trying like crazy to make sure that our kids are not involved in that, because it’s not something we sanction, from THSCA all the way down to our district leadership. This is not something we’re encouraging at all.”
