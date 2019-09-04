Central Texas football coaches are encouraged to send nominees for the weekly Honor Roll and Player of the Week to chad.conine@wacotrib.com by 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The Honor Roll will run in Sunday editions of the Trib all football season and the Player of the Week poll will appear on the high schools page at wacotrib.com.
This week Marlin wide receiver Trajon Butler, who caught 6 passes for 105 yards and a TD against McGregor, won Offensive Player of the Week with 8,908 votes. Reicher offensive lineman Noah Plsek, who had 11 pancake blocks, was second in the offensive voting with 5,460 votes.
La Vega safety Ara Rauls III, who had 14 tackles, 2 TFLs and an INT against Medina Valley, won Defensive Player of the Week with 7,122 votes, topping Clifton linebacker Riley Perry, the second-place finisher with 3,032 votes.
Also, coaches can send Friday night results and stats for publication in Saturday editions of the Trib by calling 254-757-5710 or emailing bcherry@wacotrib.com or sports@wacotrib.com.
The Trib will also start its weekly StatsPlus feature in next Tuesday’s editions, with stats and standings from around the area. Coaches can send season stats to either Chad Conine (chad.conine@wacotrib.com) or Brice Cherry (bcherry@wacotrib.com). The deadline for submission is noon on Mondays.
