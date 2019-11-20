Central Texas high school volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the annual Super Centex Volleyball Team.

Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, classifications, any honors or awards that they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.

They can be emailed to Chad Conine (chad.conine@wacotrib.com) or Brice Cherry (bcherry@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams.

Football too

Central Texas high school football coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the 65th annual Super Centex Football Team and 35th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.

Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, weights, classifications, any honors or awards they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.

They can be emailed to had.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams, in early January.

