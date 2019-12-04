Central Texas high school football coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the 65th annual Super Centex Football Team and 35th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.

Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, weights, classifications, any honors or awards they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.

They can be emailed to chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams, in early January.

Here are all 6 teams who advanced to the fourth round of the high school football playoffs (and where they're playing)

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments