SALADO — If you turn a Rocket over, it leads to disaster for the Rocket.

That’s how it went for the Robinson Rockets, anyway, as Robinson committed five first-half turnovers in a District 8-4A Div. II road loss to the Eagles.

It wasn’t the way Robinson (4-1, 0-1) wanted to start district play, with its first loss of the year. But credit Salado (4-2, 1-1) for playing a more crisp all-around game. Wrook Brown rushed for a pair of short, drive-finalizing scores in the first half as the Eagles jumped out to a 17-0 lead by intermission.

In the second half, Robinson made a surge. The Rockets scored 21 straight points in the third quarter, and when Joseph McHenry launched a 55-yard touchdown pass with 5:19 to play, Robinson trailed by only three, 31-28. That’s as close as the Rockets would get, though, as Salado whittled the clock away on the win.

