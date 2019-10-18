LORENA — Salado’s power rushing game rolled over the Leopards with a 21-point fourth quarter, as the Eagles took a key 8-4A win.
Lorena (4-4, 1-3) had a victory in its crosshairs going into the fourth, as the game was all tied at 14. The teams continued to match scores early in the fourth, as the Leopards followed up a 42-yard paydirt scurry by Hunter Turk with a Bradley Lina 4-yard scoring run, making the score 21-all.
But Salado (5-2, 2-1) just kept coming, and Lorena couldn’t hold back the tide. Turk gave the Eagles the lead for good on a 9-yard run at the 4:43 mark, and after the Leopards fumbled the ensuing kickoff away, Salado added an insurance TD on Turk’s 1-yard plunge with 1:58 to go.
Lina hit 22 of 29 passes for 162 yards, and rushed for 73 yards and all three of Lorena’s TDs. Salado piled up 330 rushing yards as a team.
