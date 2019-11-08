SALADO — Salado’s running game clicked into high gear in the second half, making way for a win over Fairfield in a duel of two sets of Eagles from District 8-4A Div. II.
Salado (7-3, 4-2) seizes the district’s No. 3 seed for the postseason with the win, while Fairfield (6-4, 3-3) will go into the playoffs as the fourth-place team.
Fairfield was right in it for a half, as the game was all tied at 21 at the break. But Salado’s power rushing attack seemed to pick up steam as the game progressed. Hunter Turk finished off an efficient scoring drive to start the third quarter with a 2-yard TD run, and seven minutes later Salado made it 35-21 on Reid Vincent’s 38-yard touchdown jaunt.
Meanwhile, after hot-running Justin Abram and Fairfield were able to put up three touchdowns in the first half, Salado shut the Eagles down after intermission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.