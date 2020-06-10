Rosebud-Lott has a new athletic director and head football coach, hiring Brandon Hicks, previously the offensive coordinator at George West High School in Houston.
Hicks replaces Rafael Williams as head football coach, as Williams did not return after one winless season in 2019. Brad Ballard, Rosebud-Lott’s previous football coach before Williams, served as athletic director in the 2019-20 school year, but the district is reuniting those positions.
Rosebud-Lott will hold a community meet-and-greet for Hicks and its new superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the middle school/high school cafeteria.
