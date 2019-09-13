ROGERS — Last year in the third game of the year, McGregor blew out Rogers by 37 points McGregor. Friday, on the same weekend of the 2019 campaign, the Eagles returned the favor. They played the role of inhospitable hosts this time around, downing the Bulldogs, 53-20, to move to 3-0.
Rogers, ranked No. 8 in 3A Division II, dominated in every way possible. The Eagles scored on offense, defense and special teams.
“It was a total team effort,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “I am really proud of them.”
Leading from start to finish, Rogers controlled the game throughout, but a two-minute span in the third quarter turned the battle into a blowout. Already leading 29-13, the Eagles upped the lead to 37-13 behind John Hill’s power running. On the very next play, Rogers defensive lineman Ty Sebek had a strip sack, fumble recovery and touchdown. Two plays after that, a holding penalty in the end zone on McGregor resulted in a safety.
“That’s the third game in a row we’ve scored a non-offensive touchdown,” Roten said. “We played well in all three phases.”
McGregor moved the ball with some degree of efficiency, especially in the first half, as the Bulldogs amassed 10 first downs and 163 yards before halftime. However, two interceptions and a turnover on downs, all on the Rogers side of the field, killed any scoring chances.
The Eagles, meanwhile, made the most of all the opportunities, as they scored on three of their four first-half possessions. The backbreaker, though, came on special teams. A 98-yard kickoff return by Christian Riley stole back all the momentum after McGregor had cut the score to 15-7 on a 33-yard touchdown pass from VeAndre McDaniel to DeonDre Parker late in the first quarter.
McDaniel actually had three touchdown passes. He connected with Jhobe Smith in the third quarter for a 44-yard strike, and he added a late scoring toss to Koby Reineke. On the ground, Caleb Carmichael led the Bulldogs with 87 yards on 10 carries.
McGregor (2-1) returns to action next Friday at home against Clifton.
