CRAWFORD — In a dramatic battle that featured huge defensive stops on both sides, Rogers got one more than Crawford, and beat the Pirates 35-28 in double overtime to remain unbeaten.
The Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A Division II, stopped Crawford quarterback Tate Abel inside the 1-yard line on fourth down to seal the dramatic victory.
“That was crazy,” Charlie Roten said. “Our defense played unbelievable.”
Both teams turned the ball over on downs in the first overtime. Crawford (3-2) got the ball first, but the Pirates had an incomplete pass on fourth down in the end zone. Rogers (5-0) actually went 25 yard backwards on their possession. Rogers quarterback Heath Schiller took a knee on fourth down from around midfield to end the first overtime, to the loud Pirate Stadium crowd’s delight.
However, the Eagles got the ball first in the second extra session, and they methodically moved the ball. Rogers covered the 25 yards in eight plays, and Schiller punched it in from 3 yards out to put the Eagles ahead.
Crawford’s double overtime turn started well, as the Pirates got 15 yards in two plays to set up first-and-goal from the 10. Trey Lacina got one yard on first down. The rest of the way, the ball stayed in Abel’s hands. He picked up six yards on second down and two yards on third down to create the do-or-die fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. After both teams called timeouts, the Rogers defensive front got strong penetration, and Abel could not get the final yard, sending the Crawford homecoming crowd home disappointed.
Rogers won despite losing four fumbles.
“It wasn’t just in overtime,” Roten said, talking about his defense. “Crawford had a short field several times, and we were able to overcome that.”
A 21-21 game at the half turned into a defensive slugfest after the intermission. After failing to register a first down for most of the second half, Crawford went ahead 28-21 on a 78-yard run by Karson Green with 8:45 remaining, but Rogers answered three plays later on a Schiller 2-yard run to quickly tie it up again.
Both teams got the ball one more time, but both defenses stepped up, sending the game to overtime.
Conversely, the first half was a chaotic, back-and-forth shootout, with big turnovers and long scoring plays. Rogers scored on the first play of the game on a 75-yard run by Alex Vargas. The sophomore running back took the option pitch from Schiller and raced down the home sideline as some Crawford fans were still settling in.
The Eagles lost fumbles, however, on their next three possessions. Their defense held for the first two, but Crawford cashed in following the third turnover recovery, as Lacina scored from three yards out to give the home team a 13-7 lead. Crawford defenders Ty Tobert, Garrett Pearson and Jed Whitney scooped up the Rogers miscues.
The last 3:17 of the first half featured three long scores. Rogers went back up 14-13 following a 60-yard touchdown run by Jordan Riley on a reverse, but less than 30 seconds later Crawford retook the lead. After a pump fake, Abel threw deep to a streaking Chance Connally, and he raced in for a 68-yard touchdown. The ensuing PAT made it 21-14, but that would not be the halftime score. At the 1:19 mark of the second quarter, Riley scored again, as Schiller connected with him for a 47-yard scoring strike, and the two teams went into the locker rooms knotted at 21.
