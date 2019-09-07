In Bruceville-Eddy, Rogers started fast and gained a 36-21 lead over the home team, then refused to let Bruceville-Eddy (1-1) climb back in the contest in the second half.
Rogers’ Joshua Minor scored on offense, defense and special teams as he had a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown, a 60-yard punt return for another and TD runs of 15 and three yards.
Nathan Quattlebaum rushed 27 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bruceville-Eddy.
