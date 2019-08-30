Robinson fans arriving for the first game of the 2019 high school football season encountered a few changes around Rocket Stadium Friday night.
A new video board, blue LED lights and a smoke machine were among the updates. In addition to those bells and whistles, the student section and the band traded places. The students are now in the south end zone, near the smoke and video board.
Following their 47-7 thumping of Taylor, Robinson head coach Tommy Allison told his players to run over to the new student section and celebrate.
“What a fun environment,” Allison said. “There was so much passion and energy tonight.”
The raucous home field advantage certainly helped, but the Rocket defense was undoubtedly the story of the night. Robinson limited the Ducks to seven first downs. Four of those first downs came on the final drive of the game, when the score was well out of reach. That drive ended with a goal line stand by the swarming Rocket defense.
“The defense was outstanding,” Allison said. “They had a relentless pursuit to the football.”
The offense was not quite as sharp, as the Rockets turned the ball over five times. However, there were plenty of bright spots on that side of the ball as well. Junior quarterback Joseph McHenry was 14-of-21 for 251 and two touchdowns. Senior Jordan Rogers was on the receiving end of both of those scoring tosses, from 8 and 63 yards, respectively. Running backs Brady Kay, Ethan Hunter also Trevian Oliver all also found paydirt for the Rockets.
For good measure, kicker Robert Rosque nailed a 37-yard field goal, and the Rockets registered a safety when a snap sailed over the Taylor punter’s head and out of the Robinson end zone.
It was definitely a sloppy start to the season for both teams, as penalties and turnovers were the story to begin. Robinson had two fumbles by receivers going for extra yards after the catch, one of which was on their first offensive play of the year. The Ducks, meanwhile, had two fumbles and 12 penalties, which prevented the visitors from ever getting any momentum established.
Once they started securing the ball, though, the home team finally got rolling. About midway through the second quarter, the Rockets put together a 7-play, 87-yard drive, which was capped by an 8-yard run by Linder.
Then, right before the half, McHenry connected with Kay on a short pass in the flat, which Kay turned into a 55-yard field-flipping run. Three plays later, McHenry found Rogers in the back of the end zone, giving the Rockets a 14-0 halftime advantage.
Robinson looks to build on the strong start next Friday when it hits the road for the first time, taking on Gatesville.
