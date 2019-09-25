For the second straight week, a Robinson player has won the WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week poll. Rockets running back Ethan Linder, who rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries in a win over Whitney, received 17,325 votes, outdistancing Chilton running back Olgario Vasquez by almost 4,000 votes.

Robinson quarterback Joseph McHenry won the offensive player of the week poll last week.

Chilton defensive tackle Ruben Andrade posted 10 tackles with a TFL and a sack to lead the Pirates to a win over Axtell. He won the defensive player of the week poll with 2,879 votes, more than 1,000 ahead of teammate J.B. Davis in second place.

