TROY — Quarterback Joseph McHenry was the star of the show for Robinson as the Rockets outlasted Troy on a night of offensive fireworks at Trojan Stadium.
After a memorable back and forth first half, Robinson pulled away in the second, eventually winning 63-35 to maintain its undefeated start to the season.
The two teams combined for 14 touchdowns, with running back Zach Hrbacek powering Troy and McHenry lighting up the scoreboard with his arm and legs.
He threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns — all four caught by star receiver Jordan Rogers — and ran for 213 yards and another two scores.
Hrbacek showed off his blazing speed, putting up 148 rushing yards and three TDs, but was held to just eight yards in the entire second half as Robinson seized control of the game on both sides of the ball.
The Rocket offense looked dangerous from the get-go as they found the end zone on their first possession, McHenry rolling to his right before firing left into the arms of a wide open Rogers for six.
But it didn’t take long for Hrbacek to get rolling, the running back bursting through the line and powering away from the defense for a tone-setting 65-yard touchdown.
Robinson regained the lead on a 3-yard TD run from Malik Ford, but Troy was set up on the one-yard line after a McHenry fumble, and Hrbacek punched it in on the next play.
Hrbacek looked a threat to score every time the ball was in his hands, and his third touchdown came on the first play of the second quarter, the talented junior breaking tackles and weaving away from defenders on a highlight reel 45-yard score.
Robinson leveled the score at 21 with their own spectacular play. McHenry’s deep downfield throw was tipped by his own receiver Rogers, who snatched the ball out of the air and jogged into the end zone.
While McHenry’s big arm threatened Troy consistently, he showcased his scrambling ability on a wild 61-yard run that handed the lead back to Robinson.
There was time for one more score before the half, and it came on Troy QB Ben Presley’s first completion of the game. Fullback Sam Jones hauled in the pass with one hand and raced away from a fallen defender on a 50-yard touchdown.
Robinson’s defense finally managed to stop Hrbacek in the second half and its offense continued to dominate.
Brady Kay scored to hand the Rockets a lead they would never lose, and McHenry’s second rushing touchdown made the score 42-28.
Troy came back on a 5-yard run from Tyler Jarolik, but had no answer to the playmaking of Rogers, who hauled in a 29-yard pass from McHenry for a score before adding another TD on a dazzling circus catch. He ended with a wild stat line of six catches for 153 yards and four touchdowns.
Running back Ethan Linder added the 14th and final touchdown of the night, sealing the win for a Rockets offense that looks capable of piling up the points week after week.
