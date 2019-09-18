Robinswon Salado Football (copy)

Robinson’s Joseph McHenry (right)

 Staff photo — Jose Yau, file

Robinson quarterback Joseph McHenry and Whitney linebacker Dawson Hightower were voted the Week 3 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week on the wacotrib.com online poll that closed Wednesday.

McHenry passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 212 yards and two more TDs. He also posted an eye-popping number of votes as he finished with 13,956. Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum was second at 11,262 votes.

Hightower, who had 12 tackles including a tackle for loss, garnered 5,483 votes to win the defensive category. China Spring safety Jordan Nevarez was second with 3,060 votes.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments