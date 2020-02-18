In a game that featured buzzer-beating baskets at the end of every single quarter, it was what Robinson did in between those endings that made the most noise.
When Hillsboro packed it in the paint and built a fort around Rockettes center Madison Crowson, Robinson showed it was far from a one-woman show. The Rockettes displayed beautiful balance in declawing the Lady Eagles, 62-52, in a Class 4A bi-district playoff clash on Tuesday night at The Highlands on the campus of McLennan Community College.
“You saw early on how much attention they gave (Crowson),” first-year Robinson coach Will McKethan said. “Pretty much left two kids on her and told three kids to cover the perimeter. Ultimately you saw us pass up some good shots where we were like, ‘Uh, what do I do?’ But our kids shoot a ton.
“They have confidence in themselves at this point of the season. Through the work they’ve been putting in, you saw the shots fall today. That helped build the lead a little bit.”
Indeed, Robinson (13-17) punished Hillsboro for leaving its shooters open on the perimeter, swishing in six 3-pointers that offered significant momentum boosts.
Throughout much of the first quarter, both teams shadowed one another with remarkable accuracy. Chrissy Davis knocked down a 3-pointer for Hillsboro, Dyllan Doyle answered with her own for Robinson. A couple of minutes later, Toriah Books dialed long distance for the Lady Eagles, then Robinson’s Kendyl Lashombe took advantage shortly thereafter when Hillsboro chose to leave her open.
Ultimately, though, Robinson gained separation just through its control and patience. The Rockettes worked the ball around in their half-court sets and gave themselves quality looks. They closed the quarter on a 13-4 run that included two more 3-pointers from Lashombe and Doyle, plus a crafty runner at the buzzer by Doyle.
“I think our pace was pretty good offensively,” McKethan said. “We ran when we needed to run, but also in the half-court we were more efficient running our set plays today. We ran through them pretty well, got good looks almost every single time. Really built a lead, we weren’t consistent enough defensively to hold on to it and made it a little interesting. But I thought offensively we were more patient than we’ve been in the past.”
Robinson pushed the lead to as many as 11 in the second quarter, though Hillsboro scratched back to 31-22 by halftime when reserve guard Ahmya Mozon took an inbounds pass with four seconds left, zig-zagged her way downcourt and tossed up a 25-footer that splashed in at the buzzer.
Hillsboro (12-22), which was also under the direction of a first-year head coach in Elzie Clark, showed admirable fortitude by displaying relentless effort, no matter what the scoreboard read. The Lady Eagles went down 44-30 when Robinson’s Brenna Welsh banked in a runner midway through the third quarter, but they didn’t quit hustling. Hillsboro employed an effective full-court trap to dial up the pressure, going on a 16-4 run to close the quarter. That was capped by Treasure Mozon pickpocketing the Rockettes in the backcourt and flipping up a layup at the horn.
But Robinson didn’t wilt under the pressure. The Rockettes stayed calm, broke the press, and continued to work the ball around for quality shots. Among those high-percentage looks were a couple of over-the-defense lobs to Crowson, who had planted herself in the deep post.
Hillsboro scored the final six points of the game – including a Toriah Brooks 3-pointer as time expired – but that only served to cut the gap to 10.
Four Robinson players reached double figures in the scorebook. Brooke Ashcraft, a human energy drink, led the way with 15 points to go with 11 rebounds, a block and a steal. Doyle scored 14 points, hitting a trio of treys, while Crowson and Lashombe added 12 points apiece. Crowson also seized 11 rebounds and swatted away four shots.
For Hillsboro, Treasure Mozon scored 15 points and swiped away six steals, while Chrissy Davis had nine points.
Next up in the area round for Robinson will be 11th-ranked Fairfield, at a site and time to be determined. That figures to be one of the Rockettes’ stiffest tests all season, but McKethan said that his team will try to make Fairfield play its game rather than the other way around.
“Ultimately, it will be consistency, control. Fairfield does a great job of controlling tempo of the game,” McKethan said. “It’s going to be an up-and-down game, so it’s a matter of us doing what we did today and being patient. Sometimes when we break the press it’s going to be a layup. Sometimes you’re going to have to pull it out and run good offense and make them guard, and keep it from being an 80-70 game, keep it somewhere in that 50-40 range where we’d rather be.”
Lorena 48, Mid. Heritage 37
GLEN ROSE – The Lady Leopards were playoff-ready, since their playoffs really started a few days early. And now they’ll extend that postseason some more.
Lorena, which needed to defeat La Vega in a district tiebreaker game just to get into the big dance, will move on to face the Huntington-Rusk winner in the area playoffs later this week.
Lorena outscored Heritage, 17-6, in the third quarter to take control and ultimately claim a 4A bi-district win over the Lady Jaguars. The Lady Leopards trailed 21-20 going into the second half before that third-quarter surge.
Bailey Burbidge hit for 17 points to pace Lorena and Corbin Parnell had 13. Both players made a pair of 3-pointers.
China Spring 58, Ferris 48
KEENE – The Lady Cougars started the playoffs out right, building a convincing first-half lead before holding on for the 4A bi-district win.
China Spring scored 16 in both of the first two quarters to take a 32-13 lead into the halftime break. Ferris fought back in the third, cutting the gap to 38-33 by the start of the fourth period. But the Lady Cougars closed with a 20-point fourth quarter to seal the triumph.
China Spring will draw the Jasper-Palestine winner in the area round.
BOYS HOOPS Connally 91, Robinson 56
The District 18-4A champion Cadets closed out the regular season by setting the nets aflame.
In their final home game, Connally’s seniors all made sure to put on a show. Korie Black poured in 24 points, Zailin Cleveland contributed 22 and Je’Juan Forward put in 15. Connally finished the regular season with a 19-5 record and 9-1 mark in district.
GIRLS SOCCER Midway 8, Ellison 1
Bailey Chiles found the net four times as Midway zipped past the Lady Eagles in a 12-6A match.
Christy Castelan scored two goals, while Hannah Bowden and Italia Vega each netted one for the Pantherettes.
