Like a lot of football coaches, Robert Rubel has bounced around a bit. It can be a nomadic profession, and Rubel has experienced that throughout his career.
But he appreciates the idea of stability. So the fact that he doesn’t have to move anywhere while taking a new job is a welcomed proposition for Rubel.
Robinson ISD approved the promotion of Rubel to head football coach at its school board meeting Monday. He had served the past two years as the Rockets’ defensive coordinator on the staff of Tommy Allison, who left in March to go to Hallsville after a nine-year run in Robinson.
“The past two years here have just been tremendous for me and my family,” Rubel said. “The people I work with on a daily basis, the administration all the way down to the teachers and our coaching staff, and then these kids are just tremendous. I’m just glad to be able to lead all these people and work with this coaching staff some more. I feel truly blessed and honored to have that opportunity.”
Rubel has experience coaching in both the high school and college ranks. He had defensive coordinator and/or assistant coaching stints at Buffalo High School along with Cisco College, North Dakota State College of Science, Abilene Christian and East Central University. He also spent the 2006 season as the head coach at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. So he’s been around enough to know the potential challenges of a head coaching transition, and he believes that his familiarity with the Robinson coaches and players will help ease that process.
“Especially the way things are right now, the familiarity with everybody (matters),” Rubel said. “Not just the kids but the people we’re going to work with on a daily basis, and knowing the ins and outs of the school district and all the people and obviously the kids, and the coaching staff, all the terminology we’re going to use from a football standpoint. These kids know how we want things done and that’s going to make a huge difference.”
After giving up 44.3 points per game in 2017, Robinson’s defense improved to allow 33.4 points in 2018 and 28.3 last season. Rubel expects to hold over the same defensive schemes, while making some tweaks to the spread offense that the Rockets ran under Allison.
“The biggest thing we want to do is take advantage of what our players are good at,” Rubel said. “Those are things, I’m going to sit down with our coaching staff and we’re going to discuss. We probably will have a slight change in our offensive philosophy, just because we’re going to have different types of kids than we’ve had in the past. So we’re going to take what those guys do really good and accentuate it.”
Robinson went 5-5 overall and 1-5 in district play in 2019, missing the postseason. The Rockets will get a district makeover for next season due to UIL realignment. Mexia, Madisonville, Fairfield and Lorena are all gone, replaced by China Spring, Gatesville and Jarrell to go with holdovers Robinson, Salado and Connally.
Things don’t figure to get any easier. Nevertheless, Rubel is enthused over the Rockets’ trajectory.
“I am very optimistic about 2020. We’re in a tough district,” Rubel said. “We had a couple tough teams move out and a couple tough teams move in, and the teams that stayed in are just getting better. So we’re in a tough district, but I’m very excited about the group of kids we have.
“This group coming in, this group of juniors, they’ve lost four games in the past two years total. So it’s a good group and we’re excited about them, and we’re going to do what we can to put them in a position to be successful.”
