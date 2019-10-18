MADISONVILLE — Robinson revived its high-octane offense in scorching the Mustangs for their first District 8-4A Div. II win.

Malik Ford, Joseph McHenry and Jordan Rogers all had long touchdown plays as Robinson (5-2, 1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.

“It’d been a rough two weeks,” Rockets coach Tommy Allison said in a postgame radio interview. “We had our dobber down, but the kids came out and played well tonight.”

