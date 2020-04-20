Robinson ISD is hoping to name a new head football coach at its school board meeting on April 27, Robinson ISD athletic director Jay Zeller said.
The Robinson AD and head football coaching positions opened last month after Tommy Allison departed to become head football coach in Hallsville. Robinson filled the athletic director job with the hiring of Zeller on April 8, approving the addition of the former assistant AD at Grapevine Colleyville.
The head football job figures to be an attractive one, as Robinson was a consistent playoff contender under Allison, making five postseason trips in nine years. The Rockets went 5-5 in 2019.
MLB can cut pay, lay off starting May 1
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1.
Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
“Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries,” Manfred wrote in an email Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations.”
Manfred’s intention twas first reported by The Athletic.
Atlanta, Boston, the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati, the New York Yankees, Philadelphia and San Francisco are among the teams that have committed to paying full-time employees through May, and Miami will pay full-time baseball operations staff through the month. The Cubs will pay those on UECs and front-office staff through May 29.
Finchem picked for World Golf HOF
Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Finchem was elected through the contributor category and will become the 10th administrator to be inducted, joining predecessor Deane Beman.
He was PGA Tour commissioner when the World Golf Hall of Fame opened in 1998 in St. Augustine, Florida.
