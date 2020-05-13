Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Hannah Wolfe has been named as a recipient of the American Southwest Conference’s Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor.
Wolfe, a former Super Centex star at Robinson, is a senior from the UMHB softball team who graduated with a double major in accounting and finance. She started at first base for a Cru squad that finished the season ranked 10th in the NFCA Top 25 for Division III.
The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the school’s graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their college careers. Tennis player Cole Weiss was UMHB’s men’s winner.
At Robinson, Wolfe was the Super Centex Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a senior valedictorian and ace pitcher for the Rockettes. She signed with Houston before transferring to UMHB.
Former Reicher guard Dwyer signs with Univ. of Dallas
Blake Dwyer will continue his college basketball career at the University of Dallas.
The former two-time Super Centex standout from Reicher has signed with the Crusaders, an NCAA Division III team that plays in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The 5-foot-11 guard signed with Ranger College coming out of Reicher in 2016, after averaging 26.2 points his junior season and 19.2 as a senior.
Dallas went 12-13 overall and 8-10 in SCAC play in the 2019-20 season.
