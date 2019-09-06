GATESVILLE — The Rockets are on the rise.
Robinson improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a scorching of homestanding Gatesville. Joseph McHenry and the Rockets showed their explosiveness from the start, scoring 48 points in the first half alone.
McHenry hit Jordan Rogers on a 49-yard touchdown barely 90 seconds in the game, the start of a battery of big plays for Robinson. Less than two minutes later, Jace Walker snagged a Gatesville punt at his own 32 and wiggled his way to a 68-yard score.
Robinson also had TDs that spanned 54 (a Brady Kay run), 57 (McHenry run) and 35 yards (McHenry to Ethan Linder).
In the second half, Robinson scored on a 30-yard Matthew Armes interception return before bleeding the clock on the win.
Luis Macias scored the only points for the Hornets (0-2) on a 30-yard field goal.
