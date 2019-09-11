Last week’s tumultuous results caused a shuffle of Central Texas teams in the Texas Football high school rankings, released on Monday.
Robinson had the best week as the Rockets entered the 4A Division II rankings at No. 10 on the strength of a convincing 2-0 start.
La Vega and Mart both dropped from the top spots in their rankings after losing home games against tough competition on Friday. The Pirates, who fell to No. 3 Argyle, dropped to No. 3 while Argyle vaulted to No. 1 in 4A Division I. Mart was defeated by Holland and slipped to No. 5 in 2A Division II. Curiously, though, Holland didn’t move into the rankings in 2A Division I. Meanwhile, Bremond is off to a 2-0 start and entered the 2A DII rankings at No. 10.
Connally moved up a spot in 4A Division II to No. 4, giving 8-4A DII a pair of teams in the Top 10. Clifton fell to No. 9 in 3A DI after its loss to Crawford. Cameron Yoe held steady at No. 3 in 3A DI and Iredell dropped to No. 10 in 1A DII after losing to Avalon.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings
LEWISVILLE — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Duncanville (2-0) — W: 56-3, Dallas South Oak Cliff — 1
2. Katy (2-0) — W: 56-14, Humble Atascocita — 2
3. Allen (2-0) — W: 38-24, Dickinson — 3
4. Longview (2-0) — W: 53-0, Marshall — 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (1-1) — W: 38-7, Fort Bend Ridge Point — 5
6. Austin Westlake (2-0) — W: 35-7, Cypress Ranch — 6
7. Denton Guyer (2-0) — W: 40-36, Cedar Hill — 7
8. Southlake Carroll (2-0) — W: 50-9, Colleyville Heritage — 9
9. Beaumont West Brook (2-0) — W: 61-21, Houston Strake Jesuit — 10
10. Converse Judson (2-0) — W: 52-14, SA Wagner — 11
11. Cy Fair (2-0) — W: 44-0, Cypress Park — 12
12. DeSoto (2-0) — W: 55-27, Dallas Jesuit — 14
13. Arlington Martin (2-0) — W: 33-14, Lewisville Hebron — 18
14. Spring Westfield (2-0) — W: 30-2, Alief Taylor — 17
15. Austin Vandegrift (2-0) — W: 14-0, Killeen Ellison — 15
16. Humble Atascocita (1-1) — L: 56-14, Katy — 8
17. The Woodlands (1-1) — W: 31-10, Houston Lamar — 20
18. Lake Travis (1-1) — W: 48-26, Mansfield Timberview — 21
19. Dickinson (1-1) — L: 38-24, Allen — 13
20. Cedar Hill (0-2) — L: 40-36, Denton Guyer — 19
21. Arlington (2-0) — W: 38-14, Trophy Club Nelson — 22
22. Cibolo Steele (2-0) — W: 34-21, SA Reagan — 24
23. Pearland (2-0) — W: 49-23, Houston Memorial — 23
24. Midland Lee (2-0) — W: 35-21, Abilene — 25
25. Klein Collins (2-0) — W: 17-7, League City Clear Springs — NR
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Dallas Highland Park (2-0) — W: Mesquite Horn, 52-25 — 1
2. Denton Ryan (2-0) — W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 24-0 — 2
3. Frisco Lone Star (2-0) — W: Denton, 75-0 — 4
4. Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0) — W: Magnolia, 49-0 — 5
5. Lufkin (1-1) — W: Nacogdoches, 44-0 — 8
6. Angleton (1-0) — Idle — 7
7. Hutto (2-0) — W: Liberty Hill, 42-14 — 9
8. Richmond Foster (1-1) — L Fort Bend Travis, 49-35 — 3
9. Lancaster (1-1) — W: West Mesquite, 64-20 — NR
10. SA Wagner (1-1) — L: Converse Judson, 52-14 — 6
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Aledo (1-1) — W: Linces UVM Toluca (Mex), 63-0 — 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) — W: Fort Bend Hightower, 19-0 — 2
3. CC Calallen (2-0) — W: CC Flour Bluff, 24-10 — 3
4. Huntsville (2-0) — W: Port Neches-Groves, 27-10 — 4
5. Manvel (2-0) — W: Crosby, 39-27 — 5
6. A&M Consolidated (2-0) — W: Bryan, 49-7 — 6
7. Lubbock Cooper (2-0) — W: Lubbock Coronado, 35-21 — 9
8. Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-0) — W: Stafford, 63-14 — NR
9. Burleson Centennial (2-0) — W: Denison, 53-34 — NR
10. Boerne Champion (2-0) — W: SA Veterans Memorial, 54-41 — NR
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Argyle (2-0) — W: 49-35, Waco La Vega — 3
2. Carthage (2-0) — W: 49-7, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau — 2
3. La Vega (1-1) — L: 49-35, Argyle — 1
4. Sealy (2-0) — W: 29-0, Navasota — 6
5. Paris (1-1) — W: 42-7, Terrell — 7
6. Liberty Hill (1-1) — L: 42-14, Hutto — 4
7. Lampasas (2-0) — W: 66-27, Lago Vista — 9
8. Decatur (2-0) — W: 49-42, Alvarado — 10
9. Columbia (2-0) — W: 34-20, Wharton — NR
10. Dumas (2-0) — W: 48-28, Amarillo Caprock — NR
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0) — W: 40-7, Henderson — 1
2. Jasper (1-0) — W: 65-14, Bridge City — 2
3. West Orange-Stark (2-0) — W: 36-14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville — 3
4. Connally (2-0) — W: 35-17, Glen Rose — 5
5. Gilmer (2-0) — W: 41-21, Van — 6
6. Lubbock Estacado (2-0) — W: 30-24, Pampa — 8
7. Graham (2-0) — W: 56-0, Mineral Wells — 9
8. Sunnyvale (2-0) — W: 52-13, Van Alstyne — 10
9. Midland Greenwood (2-0) — W: 35-14, Hereford — NR
10. Robinson (2-0) — W: 53-3, Gatesville — NR
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Grandview (2-0) — W: Hillsboro, 45-17 — 1
2. Malakoff (2-0) — W: Emory Rains, 76-7 — 2
3. Cameron Yoe (1-0) — Idle — 3
4. Atlanta (1-1) — W: Gladewater, 35-28 — 5
5. Wall (2-0) — W: Cisco, 20-13 — 6
6. Yoakum (1-1) — W: Cuero, 40-21 — 7
7. Gladewater (1-1) — L: Atlanta, 35-28 — 4
8. East Chambers (2-0) — W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 37-20 — 9
9. Jefferson (2-0) — W: Center, 51-28 — 10
10. Bushland (2-0) — W: Dalhart, 61-6 — NR
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Newton (2-0) — W: Silsbee, 52-21 — 1
2. Canadian (2-0) — W: Amarillo River Road, 42-14 — 2
3. East Bernard (2-0) — W: Hitchcock, 49-12 — 4
4. Abernathy (2-0) — W: Sundown, 42-9 — 8
5. Gunter (1-1) — L: Pottsboro, 27-14 — 3
6. Daingerfield (1-1) — W: Tatum, 14-0 — 6
7. Holliday (1-1) — W: Boyd, 13-7 — 7
8. Rogers (2-0) — W: Bruceville-Eddy, 63-27 — 10
9. Clifton (1-1) — L: Crawford, 16-12 — 5
10. Cisco (1-1) — L: Wall, 20-13 — 9
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Refugio (2-0) — W: 35-6, Goliad — 1
2. Shiner (2-0) — W: 38-14, Vanderbilt Industrial — 2
3. San Saba (2-0) — W: 59-0, Harper — 3
4. Mason (1-1) — W: 43-0 Johnson City — 4
5. San Augustine (1-0) — Idle — 5
6. Panhandle (2-0) — W: 50-7, Memphis — 6
7. New Deal (2-0) — W: 43-12, Muleshoe — 7
8. Garrison (1-0) — W: 38-32, Crockett — 8
9. Tenaha (2-0) — W: 47-0, Lovelady — 9
10. Hawley (2-0) — W: 36-9, Bangs — 10
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Hamlin (2-0) — W: 44-15, Wheeler — 3
2. Grapeland (2-0) — W: 38-14, Cayuga — 5
3. Albany (2-0) — W: 28-21, Dublin — 6
4. Wellington (2-0) — W: 34-15, Frederick, Okla — 7
5. Mart (1-1) — L: 20-3, Holland — 1
6. Falls City (1-1) — L: 41-8, Poth — 2
7. Burton (2-0) — W: 28-7, Milano — 8
8. Gruver (2-0) — W: 54-0, Sunray — 9
9. Muenster (2-0) — W: 24-22, Lindsay — 10
10. Bremond (2-0) — W: 20-18, Thorndale — NR
———
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Milford (2-0) — W: Abbott, 60-14 — 2
2. White Deer (2-0) — W: Paducah, 28-20 — 1
3. McLean (2-0) — W: Groom, 75-28 — 3
4. Sterling City (2-0) — W: Imperial Buena Vista, 54-0 — 4
5. Garden City (2-0) — W: Morton, 69-8 — 5
6. Leakey (2-0) — W: Medina, 46-0 — 6
7. Gail Borden County (2-0) — W: Westbrook, 62-30 — 8
8. Balmorhea (2-0) — W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 80-34 — 9
9. Ira (2-0) — W: Ackerly Sands, 54-7 — NR
10. Paducah (1-1) — L: White Deer, 28-20 — NR
———
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Jayton (2-0) — W: Aspermont, 70-38 — 1
2. Strawn (1-1) — W: Gorman, 65-16 — 3
3. Richland Springs (1-0) — Idle — 2
4. Oakwood (2-0) — W: Aquilla, 53-8 — 4
5. Matador Motley County (2-0) — W: Hart, 60-14 — 5
6. Grandfalls-Royalty (2-0) — W: West Texas Homeschool, 74-19 — 7
7. Blanket (2-0) — W: Lometa, 47-0 — 9
8. Blackwell (2-0) — W: Roscoe Highland, 30-16 — 8
9. Calvert (1-0) — Idle — 10
10. Iredell (1-1) — L: Avalon, 79-32 — 6
———
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
School (Record) — Week 2 — LW
1. Dallas Bishop Dunne (2-0) — W: Dallas Skyline, 16-13 — 2
2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0) — W: Cedar Hill Trinity, 33-27 (OT) — 5
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (1-1) — W: Ennis, 41-34 — 3
4. Cedar Hill Trinity (1-1) — L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 33-27 (OT) — 1
5. Fort Worth Nolan (2-0) — W: Waxahachie Life, 74-26 — NR
———
6-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
School (Record) — Week 2 — LW
1. Baytown Christian (2-0) — W: Lake Jackson Brazosport, 54-32 — 1
2. Gainesville Lone Star North (1-0) — Idle — 2
3. Houston Emery-Weiner (2-0) — W: High Island, 51-20 — 3
4. Dallas Lakehill Prep (1-0) — Idle — 4
5. Bulverde Bracken (1-1) — W: Round Rock Concordia, 58-40 — 5
