LORENA – Even having to bus home in a driving rainstorm, Gatesville’s girls managed to escape high and dry.
Gatesville stormed the court with some stifling defense, holding defending district champion Lorena to just nine first-half points. That assertive start set the Lady Hornets in motion on their way to a 52-31 road win in the District 18-4A girls basketball opener for both teams on Friday at the Lorena High Gym.
One of Lorena’s steadiest weapons in recent years has been a proficiency from 3-point land. But the Lady Hornets (15-9 overall, 1-0 district) effectively made the Lady Leopards (11-12, 0-1) pack that weapon back in the gun cabinet. Lorena didn’t make a 3-pointer until Kylie Henderson canned one with 1:14 to go, at which point Gatesville had the game well in hand.
“It was a good defense, and it kind of worked out with them missing a few of those, too,” said Gatesville coach Ryan Ocheskey, in his first year leading the Lady Hornets after coming over from Katy Taylor. “But we get after it defensively for the most part.”
Indeed, Lorena coach Rodney Gee, who demands feisty defense of his own charges, came away impressed with the Lady Hornets’ disciplined scheme.
“I think all the credit’s to Gatesville. I think Gatesville guarded us really well tonight,” Gee said. “We had some open looks and we didn’t hit some of them, and our kids do hit some of those. But, mostly, Gatesville did a really, really good job of guarding us.”
Gatesville slapped the padlock on right out of the gate, holding Lorena without a field goal for more than five minutes to start the game. Meanwhile, the Lady Hornets hinted that it would be a better shooting night on their end, as their second bucket was a thank-the-basketball-gods, banked-in trey from Allaiya Jones.
“They played extremely well. That’s kind of one of the things we struggled with, is getting off to a quick start,” Ocheskey said. “The last two games we’ve figured out a way to do it, and I just hope we can keep going with it.”
Gatesville’s offense flowed from all directions. Seven different players cracked the scorebook, led by 10 points apiece from Alayna Washington, Josie Boyd and Cadence Smalley. Such balance has emerged as a familiar characteristic, Ocheskey said.
“There’s a few games where we might have someone like Alayna or Allaiya or Ainsley (Warren) go off for 20 or 25, whatever it is,” he said. “But for the most part, we tend to get everyone involved in the game.
“I keep telling them, this is the best situation I’ve ever walked into, and we actually had one player gone today. But I truly feel that I’m 11 players deep on this team. Any of them can come in and play at any time, so it’s a good thing to have.”
After Boyd stuck in a putback in the lane at the 2:56 mark of the opening quarter, Gatesville opened up a 13-1 lead. Lorena finally sunk its first field goal on a pull-up jumper from Henderson with 2:20 to go in the period.
But the Lady Leopards found few creases to attack, and when they did, their shots bounced off harmlessly more often than not. Lorena tried to use the dribble handoff to free up space for shots, but Gatesville closed out effectively and cut down Lorena’s opportunities.
Still, even trailing 21-9 after a cold-shooting first half, Lorena’s Gee knew his team wasn’t out of it.
“I thought we kept talking about it: It’s going to be a long half and they’ve got a 12-point lead,” Gee said. “I thought we had chances, we scored a couple of times. But, honestly, if you’re going to make a run, on the defensive end you’ve got to get multiple stops. Every time we scored multiple buckets, they answered with some buckets. That was the big deal.”
Sure enough – Gatesville seemed to have a crib sheet attached to the ball, because it had an answer for every Lorena surge. The Lady Leopards cut the gap to eight a couple of times in the third quarter, but the Lady Hornets didn’t waver. After one of those Lorena mini-runs, Gatesville’s Washington poked the ball away from a Lady Leopard ballhandler and scooted downcourt for a breakaway layup.
The Lady Hornets managed to stretch the gap to 14 with a 9-3 run to close the third quarter, that included a bunny from a wide-open Kaylee Jaynes on the blocks and a nifty turnaround from Boyd.
And any thought of a Lorena fourth-quarter rally was quickly extinguished when Smalley hit the first of two banked-in treys to start the scoring in the final period.
For Lorena, no player scored in double figures. Senior Savannah Hoff led the Lady Leopards with seven and Sara Robertson added six. The normally sweet-shooting Bailey Burbidge had a particularly tough night, as she didn’t hit a shot from the field and finished with three points, all on free throws. Lorena shot just 15 of 26 (57.7 percent) from the line.
Of course, it’s just one game in a 10-game district season, a fact both coaches reminded their players in the locker rooms afterward. Can’t get too high or too low at this point.
“Just that, it’s a long district season,” said Lorena’s Gee, when asked about his message to his team. “Every single game is going to matter. It’s a tough district, and not a lot separates anybody in this district. I think these guys are really good. But it’s one game, and we’ve got to move on and get ready for China Spring.”
Gatesville may be 1-0, but it’s not clearing space for the district championship trophy yet, either.
“We’ve got La Vega coming to us on Tuesday, it’s going to be a tough one,” Ocheskey said. “We’ve got to keep it up, we’ve got to keep our composure. It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard says, we’ve got to play our game, and just keep going after it. If we do what we do, I think we’ll be fine. But if we get a little lackadaisical like we did in the second half, things can happen.”
