In Moody, Riesel running back Donovan Blakes rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Indians to a victory in their 8-2A DI opener.
Austin Searcy and Dakota Davis added 166 and 106 rushing yards respectively and combined for three touchdowns for Riesel (2-3, 1-0).
The Indians trailed 26-14 at halftime, but scored the first 22 points of the second half to swing momentum to their side. Riesel then finished off the win through a wild second half in which the Indians and Bearcats combined for 72 points.
Evan Norward rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown to lead Moody (1-5, 0-2).
