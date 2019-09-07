In Meridian, Riesel earned first-year coach Keith Stifflemire his first win with the Indians by shutting out the Meridian Yellowjackets.
Riesel (1-1) had three different rushers score touchdowns – Donovan Blakes, Austin Searcy and Will McClintock – and Elijah Madkins recovered a fumble for a defensive touchdown.
McClintock finished with 129 passing yards, including a touchdown pass to Stash Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.