In Aquilla, the Cougars gave Richland Springs everything it wanted, but fell just short in a hard-fought nondistrict battle.

Brandon McIntyre had a big night for Aquilla (0-3) in the loss, running 20 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He was complemented by a solid effort from Connor McCurdy, who had 17 totes for 128 yards and three scores.

Load comments