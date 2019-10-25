Midway Belton (copy)

Midway's Reese Rhodes (center) had a triple-double against Belton Friday. She had 14 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

BELTON — Reese Rhodes delivered a triple-double as the Midway volleyball team clinched at least a share of the District 12-6A title by sweeping rival Belton, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, on Friday night.

Rhodes, a Texas Tech-bound senior, contributed 14 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs. She had no attacking errors in 24 swings on the night.

Midway (24-18 overall, 14-1 in district) also received eight kills from Andi Wisdom, six from Avery Acosta, and five apiece from Isabel Glasson and Gabby Jones. Jackie Clark was solid defensively with 10 digs.

Midway can seize the district title outright with a win over Waco High on Tuesday.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments