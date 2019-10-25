BELTON — Reese Rhodes delivered a triple-double as the Midway volleyball team clinched at least a share of the District 12-6A title by sweeping rival Belton, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, on Friday night.
Rhodes, a Texas Tech-bound senior, contributed 14 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs. She had no attacking errors in 24 swings on the night.
Midway (24-18 overall, 14-1 in district) also received eight kills from Andi Wisdom, six from Avery Acosta, and five apiece from Isabel Glasson and Gabby Jones. Jackie Clark was solid defensively with 10 digs.
Midway can seize the district title outright with a win over Waco High on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.