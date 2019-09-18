Normally, when a college football team visits an opposing stadium, it isn’t expecting a warm welcome.
That’s why Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson was blown away by what he witnessed at Georgia last weekend.
Anderson lost his wife Wendy in August after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Since then, he’s been grateful for the love and support he has received from college football fans all over the country. That support extended to Georgia, which held a “Pink Out” initiative in honor of Wendy, as the No. 3 Bulldogs hosted Anderson’s Arkansas State team. Fans showed up wearing pink shirts and ribbons, and one group of Georgia students painted the words “Remember Wendy” on their backs.
Anderson called it “one of the classiest moves I’ve ever seen.”
“It’s hard to truly prepare for something like that,” Anderson said. “I would just say thank you to all those who showed up today wearing pink or thinking pink. They don’t know my wife and they don’t know me and they don’t have to do it, but I’m very grateful, honored and obviously overwhelmed.”
Anderson was born in Arkansas, but his family moved to Waco when he was a baby. They made the short move to Hubbard a few years later, where Anderson became a standout athlete for the Jaguars.
He enrolled at Baylor in 1987 and played two years for Grant Teaff’s Bears as a quarterback and receiver. He then transferred to Sam Houston State for his final two years, which is where he met Wendy. They married in 1992, making sure to schedule the wedding around Blake’s off time from the recruiting season, as he had taken a job as a graduate assistant at Eastern New Mexico.
The couple had three children, daughter Callie, and two sons, Coleston and Cason. Blake said that Georgia’s outpouring of response meant the world to him and his family.
“I’d done everything I can leading up to kickoff to try not to just lose it,” Anderson said. “I thought I held on to it pretty good. I got the message earlier this week that the fan base was planning on honoring Wendy, and I know there’s a lot more to it than just her. There’s a lot of people battling with it. … But it’s been extremely emotional, and overwhelming.”
Stimpson hits paydirt for Mary Hardin-Baylor
You always remember your first time – to the end zone.
Michael Stimpson scored his first collegiate touchdown in Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 56-15 win over Albright College last weekend in Belton. In fact, the Crusaders’ first points of the season came courtesy of Stimpson’s 23-yard TD grab from Ryan Redding.
Stimpson is a sophomore at UMHB out of Waco High, where he was an all-district football and baseball player for the Lions. He played last year for UMHB’s junior varsity team.
Former Panthers reunite in Los Angeles
They’re both still carving out their place in college football, but last weekend’s Oklahoma-UCLA game still offered a chance for Tanner Mordecai and David Priebe to reunite.
The former Midway quarterback and tight end, respectively, are now doing their thing on the next level. Mordecai is a backup quarterback at Oklahoma, playing behind Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts, while Priebe is a redshirt freshman tight end at UCLA, playing behind upperclassmen Jordan Wilson and Devin Asiasi.
Both players ended up getting in the game, a 48-14 Sooner victory, though only sparingly. Mordecai went 1-of-3 passing for 13 yards, while Priebe played but didn’t record a catch.
Midway ex making a splash in Hawaii
JoJo Ward is making the most of his time in paradise.
Ward, a senior receiver at Hawaii, has gotten off to a blistering start in the Rainbow Wahine’s first three games. He is averaging 108.3 receiving yards a game and has already hit the end zone five times.
That included a huge 10-catch, 189-yard effort against Oregon State in which he scored four TDs. Ward was named the Earl Campbell Award winner after that performance, an honor given each week to a standout player who has a Texas connection.
Ward was a Super Centex star at Midway, where he won District 12-6A offensive MVP honors as a senior in 2016. After Midway, he played two seasons at Tyler Junior College before transferring to Hawaii.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.