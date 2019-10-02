They call him “Z,” but Zamar Kirven is earning straight A’s as a starting linebacker for the Houston Cougars.
Kirven moved up to the starting role at the “will” linebacker spot for Houston two games ago, following an ankle injury to Terrance Edgeston. And Kirven looks as though he doesn’t want to relinquish the extra playing time.
In Houston’s 46-25 win over North Texas last Saturday, Kirven made six tackles, including 1.5 for losses, and delivered a highlight of a quarterback hurry. On that play, Kirven absolutely leveled North Texas QB Mason Fine with a legal hit on a two-point pass attempt that drew whoops and hollers from the Houston fans and players.
“For my brothers I’m going to put it on the line every time,” Kirven told the Houston Chronicle.
The former Super Centex do-it-all phenom for the Mart Panthers has come a long way in a short time. Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen said that he really wanted to redshirt the sophomore this season, but his hand was forced.
“Then we have injuries and he’s got to go out there and play,” Holgorsen said. “I think he’s done a good job of that.”
On the year, Kirven has 17 tackles in the three games in which he’s seen action. He also has made two tackles for losses, a fumble recovery and a pass break-up.
Even if Edgeston returns in time for Houston’s next game against Cincinnati, it appears that Kirven has shown enough to warrant a heaping helping of additional snaps.
He’ll certainly never play more than he did at Mart. In his senior year of 2017, Kirven never came off the field for the Panthers. He made eight touchdown catches at receiver in addition to serving as the team’s defensive dynamo, making 127 tackles and scoring four defensive touchdowns.
Midway ex loving life in Waxhachie
Landon Jones wants to make his senior year a memorable one.
Jones, a senior linebacker at Southwest Assembles of God University in Waxahachie, is on the cusp of another great season for the Lions. He leads the team with 24 tackles through SAGU’s first three games.
Now, he is capable of still doing more, as he produced a couple of 20-tackle games last year as a junior, including one that earned him NAIA Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jones finished the season as a second-team NAIA All-American.
He’s in his fourth season out of Midway, and he has helped lay down a pipeline for other Panthers to join the program. He is one of four former Midway players on the SAGU roster, along with sophomore linebacker Jaylon Moss, freshman defensive back Xavier Hall and freshman receiver Demarcus Degrate. Like Jones, Moss is growing on the Lions’ defensive coaches as well, as he has two interceptions on the season, including one he returned for a touchdown in the season opener against Tabor (Kan.) College.
SAGU’s roster features a fifth Centex player in junior running back Randy Gober, a former La Vega product.
Locals getting it done (as usual) for Cru
Mary Hardin-Baylor always tends to tap the Central Texas area to load up its roster, and once again it’s working.
Junior linebacker Tevin Jones and sophomore kicker Anthony Avila have won American Southwest Conference Player of the Week honors this season, Jones on defense and Avila on special teams.
Jones, a junior linebacker from Belton who was the 20th-ranked local recruiting prospect in the Trib’s Centex 25 rankings in 2015, leads the Crusaders with 31 tackles in three games. He also has a pass breakup and a forced fumble. He was a preseason All-American coming into the year.
Avila, meanwhile, is 5-for-5 on field goal tries and 16-of-18 on PATs for a team-high 31 points. The Troy product is in his second year as UMHB’s starting kicker. He was an ATM machine (cash money) for the Cru last year as well, going 12-of-15 on field goals and 71-of-75 on PATs.
