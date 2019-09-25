Cooper Edmiston was just trying to make a tackle.
He ended up doing a lot more than that. He saved the game, won an award, and produced one of his all-time greatest football highlights.
With 50 seconds remaining in the Tulsa-Wyoming game last Saturday in Tulsa, the Cowboys trailed the Golden Hurricane, 24-21, with less than a minute to go. That’s when Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers took off on a mad scramble around the right side toward the end zone for the apparent winning touchdown.
Allow Edmiston to describe what happened next.
“At the beginning of the play I was actually on the ground,” Edmiston said. “Somebody came and hit me from the side, and I just got up and saw (Chambers) running. I just took off, and Reggie (Robinson) made him cut back at the last second. I just got my hand in there. I obviously didn’t know he fumbled. I was trying to make sure he didn’t get in the end zone.”
Edmiston met Chambers at the 3-yard line, and as he rolled across him to dump him to the turf, he managed to strip the ball out. His teammate Robinson fell on it for the recovery, preserving the Tulsa win.
“Edmiston knocks it free! Tulsa’s got it!” the TV play-by-play announcer bellowed. “Cooper Edmiston, the turnover magnet, forces the fumble!”
Edmiston, a senior linebacker from Gatesville, won the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, thanks in large part to his game-saving play. He also had a team-high nine tackles in the victory, and leads Tulsa with 34 stops on the year.
Ex-Reicher QB winging it in West Texas
Payne Sullins is bringing sullen pain to all of Angelo State’s opponents.
OK, it’s a bad pun, but the truth remains. The senior transfer from Texas Tech has the Rams off to a 3-0 start, including 1-0 in conference play after a 44-7 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville last weekend. In that game, Sullins completed 22 of 39 passes for a career-high 370 yards and four touchdowns.
On the season, the former Reicher Cougar has accumulated 776 passing yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception while completing 67 percent of his attempts.
Sullins and the Rams will next host Midwestern State at 6 p.m. Saturday.
La Vega alum settling in at RB
Taequan Tyler’s position shift is working out just fine.
The Tyler College Apaches signed Tyler as a wide receiver out of La Vega earlier this year. He’s actually still listed on the Apaches’ roster as such.
But Tyler has made the move to running back, and so far he looks like he’s been playing there his whole life. In TC’s most recent game, a 45-7 win over Texas A&T last Saturday, Tyler carried seven times for 85 yards and a 38-yard touchdown. In fact, he has scored TDs in three of the Apaches’ five games. On the season, he is averaging a hefty 6.2 yards per rush.
Six-man players find homes
Going from six-man football to a college program is a steep climb, akin to trying to free solo up the face of K2.
Yet a trio of Central Texas products have made that amazing trek.
The rosters of Texas’s myriad four-year and two-year college football programs include three Centex players who cut their teeth in the six-man game.
Trevor Sellers is a freshman tight end at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. Before that, Sellers starred for the Jonesboro Eagles. Nick Norrell is a freshman defensive end at Division III Howard Payne in Brownwood. Norrell came to the Yellow Jackets from Oglesby, where he was a district MVP for the Tigers.
And then there’s last year’s Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year Braeden Arp of Parkview Christian. After setting all kind of pass-catching records for the Pacers, Arp signed as a preferred walk-on with Abilene Christian University.
Falcons' Bryant an elder NFL statesman
Matt Bryant and Adam Vinatieri are still alive and kicking.
When Bryant’s Atlanta Falcons met Vinatieri’s Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it matched up the two oldest players in the NFL. Combined, they’re 90 years old, as Bryant is 44 and Vinatieri is 46. Together they’ve scored 4,353 points.
Bryant is in his 17th season out of Baylor, the last 10 of which have been with the Falcons. Atlanta actually released Bryant in February, but resigned him in August after preseason struggles by his prospective replacements.
The 254 Report is a weekly notebook highlighting the achievements of Central Texas football players who have gone on to play in college and the NFL. If you know of someone who should be featured, contact Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.