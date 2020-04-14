Tuesday was supposed to mark the opening day of spring football practice for the Midway Panthers. Instead, like so many other teams around the state, they found themselves sequestered at home, trying to make the most out of emailed workout regimens and online position group meetings.
It’s a strange time, to be sure. The coronavirus outbreak put a halt to sports as we usually know it, leaving coaches to figure out new ways to connect with their athletes. All across Central Texas, they’re doing that. Coaches are utilizing the technology at hand to reach out and communicate with – and, in some ways, honor – their students.
“Really, it’s been a combination of things,” Midway football coach Jeff Hulme said. “We’ve used Google Meets and had meetings there, along with Zoom. It’s mainly the varsity guys that we’re having meetings with, but we’re trying to stay in touch with everybody. … But, like, Coach (Keith) Knowles and the defensive coaches are going to be holding a virtual meeting here with 35 of our defensive players that we expected to be on varsity. … We’re trying to stay in touch. It’s been as good as it can be.”
Who wants to be a television star? That’s not the goal for most high school coaches, but that’s kind of one of the ways they’re connecting. Reicher athletic director/head football coach Tyler Holcomb has started a regular video segment that he ships out to his players via social media platforms like Twitter.
“About two weeks ago, we were trying to figure out a way to stay connected with our student-athletes. So I started doing these Cougar Talks,” Holcomb said. “I’ll post a video four days a week, which includes some type of motivational message or word of the day. They usually go a minute or two. We’re also working on setting up a Google classroom from a football standpoint, so we can meet with the football team once or twice a week, have a little chalk talk.”
China Spring head football coach Brian Bell said that his athletic department has primarily relied on a new app called SportsU to keep in regular contact.
“By the grace of the good Lord above, the UIL asked us to be one of the test cases to install this app, so we rolled it out three or four months ago, got all our kids on board with it,” Bell said. “Then when everything hit the fan and schools started canceling, we started using that to stay in touch, along with holding some live meetings on Zoom. It just allows us to stay busy.”
Like a number of area schools, Lorena has tried to make sure its athletes aren’t all sitting on the couch playing video games or staring at a screen all day. To that end, Leopards athletic director/head football coach Ray Biles said that they’ve come up with regular workout programs that students can perform in their living rooms or driveways.
“We’ll post weekly workouts that are designed to be effective regardless of whether a kid has barbells or dumbbells, just regular body weight workouts,” Biles said. “Or we’ll do some running things. On Wednesdays we try to hold competitions and have the kids send us a photo or a video or something. Like, how many push-ups can you do in 60 seconds? … We’re just trying to encourage them. But thank goodness for technology, because I don’t know what we would’ve done had this happened 20 or 30 years ago.”
Robinson girls basketball coach Will McKethan enjoys tinkering with that technology. He has come up with some innovative ways to stay engaged with his team. He’s held regular shooting contests with his players via FaceTime, and has rolled out a “Shot Club” program that usually takes place in the summer. In it, players are challenged to make from 5,000 to 15,000 shots over a given period of time. McKethan said that this week the Rockettes will also host a virtual team dinner via videoconferencing software.
“We were talking with our new AD (Jay Zeller) and trying to come up with different ways to communicate with kids, beyond just the basketball side of it,” McKethan said. “I feel like (the team dinner) will be more of a relationship-building thing. We hang out so much during the season, and then we spend a lot of time together during the rest of the school year and during summer workouts. But, over the past month, it’s become harder because you just don’t see them. So I’m really looking forward to the team dinner.”
The coaches maintain that keeping the communication channels open is vital.
“That’s huge. Hopefully what we’ve started and created will stick with some of those kids,” Reicher’s Holcomb said. “I feel like all these guys and girls have been very hungry for the structure that we can athletically provide for them.”
Over at China Spring, Bell said that the feedback he’s received from parents lets him know that the efforts to stay connected are appreciated.
“You can tell that our kids really enjoy (the workouts). They miss football, miss sports, miss going to school,” he said. “I’ve gotten multiple emails and phone calls from parents just saying how thankful they are that we’re doing this, to give the kids something to do besides just their schoolwork.”
Neither the UIL nor TAPPS has made a decision to completely cancel athletic events for the rest of the 2020 season. However, the area coaches the Trib spoke with said they wouldn’t be surprised if that happened. If it does, it’ll mean a premature end to the high school careers of hundreds of Central Texas seniors. Some schools, including Abbott and Mexia, have already started honoring their veteran athletes on Facebook and Twitter with a series of “senior spotlight” bios.
“Your heart just goes out to them,” Lorena’s Biles said. “We had a girls soccer team that was two games away from winning a district title, and they were pretty doggone good. I’ve talked to several schools, talked to Coach (Willie) Williams (at La Vega) and he was saying that they expected to be really, really good in track again. There were a lot of good baseball teams in Central Texas that never had a chance to play a district game.
“You just feel for these kids, and you’re just left scratching your head because it’s one of those deals you have no control over. It’s just an unfortunate situation.”
Midway’s Hulme, among other coaches, echoed that sentiment.
“That’s just who I feel for, the seniors,” Hulme said. “I’ve talked to (baseball) Coach (Eddie) Cornblum several times, and he had some seniors who had worked their way up and were looking forward to playing for the first time. Then you start to worry about the juniors, for a lot of reasons. … It’s very similar to an injury. You never know when you might get hurt, and when it comes along you say, ‘Aw, man,’ because it’s so disappointing. This is kind of like one big injury for the Class of 2020.”
