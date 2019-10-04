TYLER — Jake Boozer and the Reicher Cougars assured themselves of a fun bus ride home from East Texas.

Boozer sparked a 34-point second quarter as Reicher put together one of its most complete games of the year in this road win.

Boozer ran for five touchdowns – spanning 12, 5, 30, 79 and 30 yards. He also connected with A.J. Morales on a 5-yard TD pass, as the Cougars (2-4) cruised.

