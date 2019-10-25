SCHERTZ — A pair of third-quarter touchdowns propelled Reicher over John Paul in TAPPS District 3-III competition.
The score was all knotted at 20 at the half, but Reicher (4-4, 2-0) made the plays it needed to pull out the win. Austin Duron’s interception on defense helped set up the Cougars’ first second-half score, a 35-yard scurry to the end zone from Jake Boozer.
Three minutes later, Reicher extended the gap to 33-20 following Boozer’s 2-yard TD run and the ensuing PAT from Ethan Fuentes.
John Paul (2-7, 0-3) scored without three minutes to play to pull to within one score, but Reicher whittled out the clock from there on the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.