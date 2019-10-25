SCHERTZ — A pair of third-quarter touchdowns propelled Reicher over John Paul in TAPPS District 3-III competition.

The score was all knotted at 20 at the half, but Reicher (4-4, 2-0) made the plays it needed to pull out the win. Austin Duron’s interception on defense helped set up the Cougars’ first second-half score, a 35-yard scurry to the end zone from Jake Boozer.

Three minutes later, Reicher extended the gap to 33-20 following Boozer’s 2-yard TD run and the ensuing PAT from Ethan Fuentes.

John Paul (2-7, 0-3) scored without three minutes to play to pull to within one score, but Reicher whittled out the clock from there on the win.

