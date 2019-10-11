Reicher jumped out to a 20-0 lead by halftime, and showed some consistent play throughout in taming the visiting Bears.
Jake Boozer’s running from the quarterback spot proved as reliable a weapon as ever for Reicher (3-4). Boozer scored five touchdowns, on runs of 6, 1, 6, 2 and 25 yards. Ethan Fuentes also made some highlight-worthy plays, including a 70-yard jaunt for the first score of the game.
San Marcos (5-2) trailed by as much as 34-0, but managed to trim the gap to 14 in the final minute of the game on a 6-yard TD run by Bryce Patterson.
